Kidman increases Earl Grey resource

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Lithium developer Kidman Resources has reported a 54% increase in the resource estimate at its Earl Grey project, in Western Australia.

Following a 12-month resource definition and exploration programme, Kidman has increased the resource estimate at Earl Grey to 189-million tonnes, grading 1.5% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) for 7.03-million tonne of lithium carbonate equivalent.

Some 91% of the resource is measured as classified or indicated.

Kidman MD and CEO Martin Donohue said on Monday that the resource increase firmly positioned the Earl Grey project as a tier one, globally significant hard rock lithium deposit.

“Importantly, the expanded exploration target within Kidman’s highly strategic Forrestania landholding, where multiple pegmatite targets maintain to be tested, provides continued upside.”