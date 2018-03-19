http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.80 Change: -0.08
R/$ = 12.04 Change: -0.07
Au 1312.22 $/oz Change: -5.75
Pt 944.00 $/oz Change: -12.60
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Perth|Exploration|Kidman Resources|PROJECT|Resources|Martin Donohue|Western Australia|Western Australia
|Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|||
perth|exploration|kidman-resources|project|resources|martin-donohue|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Kidman increases Earl Grey resource

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Kidman increases Earl Grey resource

19th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Lithium developer Kidman Resources has reported a 54% increase in the resource estimate at its Earl Grey project, in Western Australia.

Following a 12-month resource definition and exploration programme, Kidman has increased the resource estimate at Earl Grey to 189-million tonnes, grading 1.5% lithium oxide (Li2O) for 7.03-million tonne of lithium carbonate equivalent.

Advertisement

Some 91% of the resource is measured as classified or indicated.

Kidman MD and CEO Martin Donohue said on Monday that the resource increase firmly positioned the Earl Grey project as a tier one, globally significant hard rock lithium deposit.

Advertisement

“Importantly, the expanded exploration target within Kidman’s highly strategic Forrestania landholding, where multiple pegmatite targets maintain to be tested, provides continued upside.”

The project has an exploration target of between 20-million and 40-million tonnes, grading between 1.3% and 1.5% Li2O.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.309 0.967s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close