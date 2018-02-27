Kibo to raise £750 000

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim- and AltX-listed Kibo Mining has received commitments to raise £750 000 through the placing of 17.65-million shares at a price of 4.25p each.
“The funds raised today enable us to build on our strategy to create a strategic regional electricity supplier.
“Our portfolio of power projects, including our flagship 300 MW Mbeya coal-to-power project, is rapidly advancing and I look forward to updating both new and existing shareholders on progress soon,” CEO Louis Coetzee said on Tuesday.
The placing was arranged by Kibo’s UK broker Beaufort Securities.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here