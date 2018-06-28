http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1251.89 $/oz Change: -6.51
Pt 853.00 $/oz Change: -10.82
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Kibo, Termoeléctrica finalise Benga JV in Mozambique

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Kibo, Termoeléctrica finalise Benga JV in Mozambique

28th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim- and JSE-listed Kibo Mining has finalised a joint venture (JV) agreement with Mozambique energy company Termoeléctrica de Benga regarding the development of the Benga independent power project, in Tete, Mozambique.

This agreement includes the right to build and operate a 150 MW to 300 MW coal-fired power station and is synergistic with Kibo’s other two projects – the Mbeya coal-to-power project, in Tanzania, and the Mabesekwa coal independent power project, in Botswana.

Advertisement

With the JV finalised, a full feasibility study, which includes a prefeasibility study, a definitive feasibility study and an environmental-impact assessment, on Benga is now under way to confirm the project’s commercial and operational viability.

Kibo and Termoeléctrica will hold initial participation interests in the unincorporated JV of 65% and 35% respectively.

Advertisement

Further, formal discussions have started around a power purchase agreement between Kibo and prospective offtakers of the Benga project.

“With letters of comfort for 150 MW from multiple power supply offtakers in place and thermal coal producers stating terms and conditions to supply the plant with necessary coal, we are in a strong position to expedite the development of the Benga project,” says Kibo CEO Louis Coetzee.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.22 0.751s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close