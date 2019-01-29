Kibali achieves success across the board; above production guidance

The Kibali gold mine, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), produced 807 251 oz of gold in 2018, above its target of 750 000 oz and 35% higher than its output in the previous year.

This was achieved on the back of the successful ramp-up in underground production and a steady improvement in the processing plant recovery and throughput.

The mine is owned by Kibali Goldmines, which is a joint venture company in which Barrick and AngloGold Ashanti each hold 45% and Société Miniére de Kilo-Moto the remaining 10%. The mine was developed and is operated by Barrick.

Barrick president and CEO Mark Bristow told a media briefing on Monday that the record production was driven by the shaft operating at nameplate specification and the optimisation of the underground materials handling system.

Despite the high activity level, the mine recorded its safest year to date, with no lost-time injuries in the fourth quarter and no significant environmental incident.

Bristow said the mine continued to offset the impact of its operations through environmental projects such as the 10 130 indigenous trees planted on the site last year, as well as biodiversity initiatives.

The resettlement of 1 478 families from the Gorumbwa site to a new village has been successfully completed and will allow for the development of the next satellite pit as set out in the mine plan.

In addition, continuing brownfield exploration around the mine has identified numerous opportunities for reserve replacement along the KZ trend and around KCD.

Bristow noted that Kibali’s partnership philosophy was continuing to deliver dividends to the local economy, with $39-million paid to Congolese contractors in the last quarter of 2018 alone.

“Our commitment to the DRC, made ten years ago when Randgold started developing Kibali, has not dimmed, and under the new banner of Barrick we expect to continue to make a significant and growing contribution to the country’s economy and to unlock further value for all our stakeholders,” he said.