Cyril Ramaphosa
Khusela Diko is Ramaphosa's new spokesperson

President's spokesperson Khusela Diko

2nd March 2018

By: Sane Dhlamini
Creamer Media Researcher and Writer

The Presidency on Friday announced that Khusela Diko would become spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa from March 12.

In a statement from the Presidency, Diko is described as a seasoned communicator and marketing professional who was, until recently, the African National Congress’s (ANC’s) national communications manager, and acted as its spokesperson on many occasions. 

Prior to joining the ANC, she served as chief director of communications in the Gauteng provincial government.

She is currently serving the ANC in Gauteng as a member of the Provincial Executive Committee and the Provincial Working Committee.

Diko holds a BComm degree and is currently studying for a Bachelor of Laws degree.

Edited by: Sashnee Moodley
Deputy Editor Polity and Multimedia

