http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1338.10 $/oz Change: 100.26
Pt 1007.50 $/oz Change: 130.00
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Construction|Gold|Johannesburg|Components|Lynas Corporation|Northern Minerals|PROJECT|Projects|Equipment|Maintenance|Product|George Bauk|Metallurgist Tony Hadley|Tony Hadley|Operations|Maryland|Western Australia|Western Australia
Construction|Gold||Components|PROJECT|Projects|Equipment|Maintenance|||Operations||
construction|gold|johannesburg|components|lynas-corporation|northern-minerals|project|projects|equipment|maintenance|product|george-bauk|metallurgist-tony-hadley|tony-hadley|operations|maryland|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Key appointments at WA rare earths project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Key appointments at WA rare earths project

17th January 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Several key appointments have been made at the Browns Range heavy rare earth project, in Western Australia, including that of a general manager (GM).

Metallurgist Tony Hadley has been appointed GM for the Browns Range project, starting in mid-February, ASX-listed Northern Minerals announced on Wednesday.

Advertisement

He has 26 years’ experience in the construction, operation, flowsheet development and management of rare earths, base metals, vanadium and gold projects, including ten years with Lynas Corporation, where he was the operations manager for the Mt Weld rare earth mine.

Hadley has spent two-and-a-half years with Northern Minerals as process manager, undertaking metallurgical testwork and developing the process flowsheet of the Browns Range project.

Advertisement

Northern Minerals has also appointed several other key operational team members, including the research and development (R&D) manager, senior process engineer, senior chemist and maintenance supervisor.

“These key appointments provide strength and key rare earth experience as we move towards the production phase of the project,” Northern Minerals MD and CEO George Bauk commented.

The appointment of Hadley comes as the final equipment components are arriving on site.

The R&D pilot plant project at Browns Range will start production of heavy rare earth carbonate in the June quarter, with first product shipments in the September quarter.

The pilot plant is expected to operate for three years initially, with a throughput of 60 000 t/y. This is about 10% of the size of the full-scale development to assess, refine and confirm the optimal flowsheet.

During the three years, the plant is expected to produce 1 719 000 kg of total rare-earth oxide in a mixed rare-earth carbonate containing 148 200 kg of dysprosium.

The pilot plant provides the opportunity to gain production experience, surety of supply for our offtake partner and assess the economic and technical feasibility of the larger full-scale development.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.449 1.289s - 311pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close