Keras trucks first manganese ore to Togo port, shipping to start end-Feb

30th January 2019

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Aim-listed Keras Resources has started trucking processed ore from its 10 000 t bulk sampling metallurgical testwork programme at the Nayega manganese project, in Togo, marking the next stage of development at the project.

CEO Russell Lamming said the company expects to reach peak haulage of 12 trucks, or 420 t of manganese, a day by end-January.

The ore is being stockpiled at a secure site close to the Lomé deepwater port and will be transferred to the bulk material wharf when shipping starts in late February.

Additionally, the company’s scrubber plant has reached steady-state production of 230 t of saleable manganese a day. The plant operates in four-hour shifts for 24 hours a day over seven days.

“The continued success of the bulk sampling programme has underpinned the significant value that we attribute to Nayega; we believe the project will form the cornerstone of Keras’ manganese business moving forward,” said Lamming.

The bulk sampling metallurgical testwork programme started in August 2018 to assess the suitability of the ore in its smelting facilities.

Installed mining and processing plant and equipment at Nayega has the capacity to produce around 6 500 t a month, grading 35% manganese, with recent testwork results having returned grades of more than 40% manganese, suggesting further potential upside to the operation.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

