Kenmare's ilmenite production growth strategy on track

2nd March 2020

By: Creamer Media Reporter

The Wet Concentrator Plant (WCP) C at titanium minerals and zircon producer Kenmare Resources' Moma mine, in Mozambique, produced its first heavy mineral concentrate at the end of February.

WCP C was developed as part of the company's growth strategy of increasing ilmenite production to 1.2-million tonnes a year from 2021.

The last project to be completed as part of that growth strategy is the relocation of WCP B from Namalope to the high-grade orezone at Pilivili and is on track to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

"These projects are expected to enhance our margins, provide stronger cash flow stability and position us in the first quartile of the industry revenue to cost curve. Following the completion of our capital expenditure programme, we expect to generate significantly stronger free cash flow, which will enable us to provide higher returns to shareholders,” comments MD Michael Carvill.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

