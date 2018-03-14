http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.57 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 11.77 Change: 0.04
Au 1325.60 $/oz Change: 8.28
Pt 971.00 $/oz Change: 9.49
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Johannesburg|Financial|Kenmare Resources|Resources|Mozambique|Final Product|Product|Products|Zircon Producer|Michael Carvill|Northern Mozambique
|Financial|Resources||Products|||
johannesburg|financial|kenmare-resources|resources|mozambique|final-product|product|products|zircon-producer|michael-carvill|northern-mozambique
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Kenmare returns to profitability, achieves record production

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Kenmare returns to profitability, achieves record production

14th March 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – LSE-listed Kenmare Resources has made significant strides as it returned to profitability and delivered record production from its Moma titanium minerals mine, in northern Mozambique, during the year ended December 31.

The titanium minerals and zircon producer on Wednesday reported robust operational progress and much improved financial results in 2017, following product price increases and effective management focus on cost discipline and operational reliability, which, in turn, has led to productivity gains.

Advertisement

“Kenmare achieved record production and shipment volumes in 2017, in line with guidance given at the beginning of the year,” said MD Michael Carvill.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to $59.6-million in 2017, from $5.2-million in 2016, with profit of $19.4-million for 2017 a significant turnaround on the loss of $15.2-million posted in 2016.

Advertisement

The company also retains a strong balance sheet, with just $34.1-million of net debt, while cash operating costs declined 3% to $132/t of final product.

Revenues increased 47% to $208.3-million during the year under review.

Kenmare further achieved record yearly production of ilmenite, rutile and zircon, achieving production guidance for all products.

Ilmenite production increased by 11% to 998 200 t and zircon production increased by 9% to 74 000 t during 2017.

Total shipments of finished products increased by 2%, setting a yearly record of 1.04-million tonnes shipped.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.661 1.438s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close