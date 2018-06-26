http://www.miningweekly.com
Kenmare appoints new independent nonexec director

26th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

In line with LSE-listed Kenmare Resources’ aim of continually improving governance, it has appointed Clever Fonseca as an independent nonexecutive director, effective July 1.

Fonseca has worked in the titanium industry for about 35 years and has extensive knowledge and board-level management experience of mineral sands mining.

He has been VP of global supply and mining for Millennium Inorganic Chemicals (now Cristal Global) in the US, as well as Mineral Deposits executive director, in Australia.

Fonseca also previously served as CE of miner and metal fabricator TiZir.

Coincident with Fonseca’s appointment, to maintain the same number of directors on the board and to further increase the ratio of nonexecutive directors to executive directors, Terry Fitzpatrick who has served as executive technical director, retires as from July 1, but will take up a position as director on the boards of subsidiary operating companies.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

