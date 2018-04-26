http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1325.33 $/oz Change: 1.40
Pt 912.00 $/oz Change: -11.12
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Construction|Johannesburg|Industrial|Keliber|Mining|PROJECT|Waste|Water|Finland|Kokkola Industrial Park|Chemical Plant|Cooperation Network|Environmental Permit Applications|Mining|Waste Rock Mining|Lake Heinäjärvi|Lake Syväjärvi|Environmental|Pertti Lamberg|Waste|Operations|Western Finland
Construction||Industrial|Mining|PROJECT|Waste|Water|||||Environmental|Waste|Operations|
construction|johannesburg|industrial|keliber|mining|project|waste-company|water|finland|kokkola-industrial-park|chemical-plant|cooperation-network|environmental-permit-applications|mining-industry-term|waste-rock-mining|lake-heinjrvi|lake-syvjrvi|environmental|pertti-lamberg|waste|operations|western-finland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Keliber applies for lithium mine enviro permit

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Keliber applies for lithium mine enviro permit

26th April 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Finnish mining company Keliber has submitted the environmental and water permit application for its proposed Syväjärvi lithium mine.

The permit application to the Regional State Administrative Agency of Inner and Western Finland includes the ore and waste rock mining, stockpiling the waste rock, construction of the areas needed for the mining operations and the closure and reclamation of the mine area at the end of the operation.

Advertisement

The company would also apply for a permit for the drainage of lakes Syväjärvi and Heinäjärvi during the mining operation.

Keliber would mine up to 540 000 t of spodumene ore from Syväjärvi each year. The mined ore would be hauled for further processing at the company's Kalavesi concentrator in Kaustinen. In Kalavesi, the ore would be crushed, milled and floated to spodumene concentrate, which, in turn, would be transported to the company's chemical plant in Kokkola Industrial Park, where the battery grade lithium carbonate would be produced.

Advertisement

The company would lodge separate environmental permit applications for the Kalavesi concentrator and the Kokkola chemical plant.

"Our lithium project has reached the important permit application stage. We have been conducting environmental surveys for several years and assessed the impact of our operations on both nature and local residents and communities. Based on the conducted surveys and assessments, we submitted an environmental impact assessment report for the mine sites of the lithium province of the Central Ostrobothnia to ELY Center earlier in the Spring. We are currently following the prior consultation process. This process has been an important part of the preparation of the Syväjärvi permit application,” said Keliber CEO Pertti Lamberg.

Keliber forms part of a raw material suppliers cooperation network, aimed at establishing a battery industry in Finland.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.215 1.053s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close