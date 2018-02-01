Kefi welcomes senior managers to executive committee

http://www.miningweekly.com
1st February 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Aim-listed gold and copper exploration and development company Kefi Minerals has expanded its senior management team as part of preparations for its development and operations.

This includes the appointment of David Munro as head of operations, Eddy Solbrandt as head of systems and Brian Hosking as head of human resources and technical planning, effective March 1.

Wayne Nicoletto remains MD Ethiopia and Jeff Rayner adviser on exploration strategy.

"We consider the new appointees to be high-calibre individuals, whose appointment is timed to provide the senior operational leadership required for the company's exciting next chapter," the company said.

Munro started his career as a mining engineer in underground mining and progressed to manage all parts of the minerals value chain. He has been responsible for mining and smelting operations on five continents and across every major commodity.

He has also served as MD of Billiton BV, led the acquisition of control of Worsley Alumina and brought on the world class Mozal aluminium smelter project.

After the merger of Billiton and BHP to form the world's largest mining company, he was appointed strategy and development president.

Solbrandt started his career in the mining industry in 1986 and has since worked in opencut and underground metalliferous mines, as well as in coal, gold and mineral sands in Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Mozambique and Namibia.

He is founder of GPR Dehler, an independent, international management consultancy which specialises in productivity improvement for mining companies worldwide, especially in the areas of human resources development and performance improvement.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

