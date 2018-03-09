http://www.miningweekly.com
Katoro remains focused on Imweru amid Tanzanian mining legislation changes

Katoro remains focused on Imweru amid Tanzanian mining legislation changes

9th March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Tanzania-focused gold exploration and development company Katoro Gold has completed all the technical aspects of the prefeasibility study and is now assessing the economic feasibility of the Imweru gold project, in Tanzania.

The company said that, despite the potential impact of new mining legislation, it remained focused on finalising the first phase of feasibility work at Imweru.

Having undertaken an expanded drilling programme and various studies and surveys in 2017, the company is seeking to shortly finalise a resource update.

"Changes in Tanzanian mining legislation and associated mining regulations, recently released, have compelled the company to conduct further assessments to determine the extent to which the new legislation and regulations may impact the viability of the Imweru gold project.

“Work in this regard is nearing completion and a further update will follow shortly,” Katoro CEO Louis Coetzee commented.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

