Karouni delivers another strong quarter

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Troy Resources has produced 19 510 oz of gold from its Karouni operation, in Guayana, during the three months to June.

Troy noted that the June quarter production was well in excess of budget, and only 10% lower than the record production of 21 703 oz set in the March quarter, despite the June quarter being the wettest period in the year.

Advertisement



For the full year, gold production from Karouni reached a record 70 207 oz, exceeding the initial forecast production range of between 60 000 oz and 70 000 oz, and the upgraded forecast of between 65 000 oz and 70 000 oz.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here