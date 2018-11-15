Kari Pump discovery adds 987 000 oz to mineral resource at Endeavour’s Houndé mine

TSX-listed Endeavour Mining on Thursday announced a maiden resource estimate of 11.3-million tonnes grading 2.71 g/t gold, containing 987 000 oz, for the Kari Pump discovery at the company’s flagship Houndé mine, in Burkina Faso, increasing the mine’s measured and indicated resources by 40%.

Kari Pump is located 7 km west of the processing plant and has undergone 71 000 m of drilling to extend and in-fill its mineralisation.

Additionally, about 20 000 m have been drilled on the Kari Center and Kari West discoveries, for which a maiden resource estimate is expected to be delineated in 2019.

The Kari Pump maiden resource covers a 1.3-km-long, 800-m-wide area and remains open towards the east, north, northwest and southwest.

As the mineralisation starts at surface, it is amenable to openpit mining.

The total measured and indicated resource estimate for Houndé is now 48.7-million tonnes, grading 2.20 g/t gold, and contains a total of 3.4-million ounces of gold.