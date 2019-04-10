http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.67 Change: 0.20
R/$ = 13.93 Change: 0.16
Au 1307.49 $/oz Change: 6.83
Pt 901.45 $/oz Change: 0.31
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Kalahari Metals to expand prospect in Kalahari copperbelt

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Kalahari Metals to expand prospect in Kalahari copperbelt

10th April 2019

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Metal Tiger’s 50%-owned subsidiary Kalahari Metals has entered into a binding agreement with Resource Exploration and Development (RED) to acquire 100% of RED’s Kitlanya subsidiary.

The acquisition will effectively reduce Metal Tiger’s interest in Kalahari Metals to about 43.9%.

Advertisement

Kalahari Metals has completed $100 000 worth of exploration works on the licences held by Kitlanya and will acquire Kitlanya through the issue of $700 000 of Kalahari Metals shares – representing about 13.4% of its share capital – to RED.

The Kitlanya licences comprise five recently granted exploration licences and cover about 4 651 km2 of well-located exploration tenure in the prospective Kalahari copperbelt.

Advertisement

The acquisition will increase Kalahari Metals’ direct land position in the Kalahari copperbelt to about 8 594 km2.

Metal Tiger intends to provide further funding to Kalahari Metals to support its drilling in the second quarter.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.207 0.822s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close