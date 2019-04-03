Kalahari Metals receives EMP for Ngami copper project

http://www.miningweekly.com
3rd April 2019

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

Kalahari Metals (KML), in which Aim-listed Metal Tiger owns 50%, has received notification that the environmental management plan (EMP) for KML’s Ngami copper project has been reviewed and approved by the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA).

The EMP authorisation is, however, subject to a four-week public review period but should it be granted, it would allow diamond drilling to start on three targets within the project area.

Competitive drilling tenders have been received, Metal Tiger said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that KML was “confident drilling will take place shortly after completion of the public review”.

Additionally, the EMP for KML’s Okavango copper project has been resubmitted with clarifications following feedback from the DEA. KML views this as a significant step forward, as the company had gone through the same clarificatory process with the DEA prior to the approval of the EMP for the Ngami project.

The EMPs for both the Kitlanya East and Kitlanya West projects have also been submitted to the DEA, following the identification of high-priority targets for investigation in both areas.

Metal Tiger CEO Michael McNeilly added that the KML portfolio now includes a number of geophysical and structural targets, which warrant further investigation by drilling.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

