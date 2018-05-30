http://www.miningweekly.com
Jumbuck resources grow by 100 000 oz

30th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Tyranna Resources has reported a 100 000 oz increase at the Jumbuck gold project, in South Australia.

The joint venture (JV), with fellow listed WPG Resources and Coombedown Resources, is now estimated to host some 319 000 oz of gold, Tyranna said on Wednesday.

“This 100 000 oz increase is a very pleasing result for the joint venture. It illustrates a significant step forward in building resources at Jumbuck,” said Tyranna MD Bruno Seneque.

“This new resource strengthens our understanding of the deposit, and it is to be noted that these are shallow ounces, sitting only 100 m from surface.”

Seneque said that the company will now plan first pass scoping studies to evaluate the potential to advance the project towards feasibility studies, initiating discussions with its JV partners.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

