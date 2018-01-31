http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.71 Change: 0.12
R/$ = 11.85 Change: 0.11
Au 1346.53 $/oz Change: 11.19
Pt 1002.00 $/oz Change: 10.59
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Johannesburg|Jubilee Processing Limited|Platinum|PROJECT|Surface|Maintenance|Platinum-group Metal|Leon Coetzer|Operations
|Platinum|PROJECT|Surface|Maintenance|||Operations
johannesburg|jubilee-processing-limited|platinum|project|surface|maintenance|platinumgroup-metal|leon-coetzer|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Jubilee improves further in Q4

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Jubilee improves further in Q4

31st January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim- and AltX-listed Jubilee Metals’ metals recovery division has achieved across-the-board growth during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Hernic’s operational earnings increased by 94% quarter-on-quarter to £970 000, while project revenue increased by 33% to £2.05-million.

Advertisement

“Our Hernic operation has continued to deliver significant operational improvements quarter-on-quarter, this despite the budgeted increased maintenance and operational slowdown over the festive period,” said CEO Leon Coetzer.

The unit cost per platinum-group metal (PGM) ounce produced reduced to $382 during the fourth quarter, down from $476 in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Hernic’s PGM production increased by 33%, from 2 874 oz in the third quarter of the year, to 3 755 oz in the fourth quarter.

During the quarter under review, the revenue of the Jubilee Processing Limited (JPL) operations increased by 24% quarter-on-quarter to £3.3-million and operational earnings were up 43% to £1.22-million.

“We have implemented necessary process upgrades at our Dilokong chrome mine operations to allow for a more flexible operation to expand the processing of third-party material,” he said.

The company’s due diligence on the Kabwe project is also progressing well, with the second round of leach tests concluded, confirming the high recoverability of the lead, zinc and vanadium contained in the surface resource.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.355 0.951s - 618pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close