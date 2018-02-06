http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.96 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 12.07 Change: 0.06
Au 1343.00 $/oz Change: 8.40
Pt 996.50 $/oz Change: 4.61
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|BMR Group|BMR Group’s Kabwe|Financial|Jubilee Metals Group|PROJECT|Zambia|Leon Coetzer
|Financial|PROJECT|Zambia|
johannesburg|bmr-group|bmr-groups-kabwe|financial|jubilee-metals-group|project|zambia|leon-coetzer
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Jubilee exercises 40% Kabwe option

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Jubilee exercises 40% Kabwe option

6th February 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – AltX- and Aim-listed Jubilee Metals Group intends to exercise its option to earn a 40% interest in BMR Group’s Kabwe lead/zinc project, in Zambia, after a comprehensive technical, financial and legal due diligence.

This increases Jubilee’s effective interest in the Kabwe project to 57.41%, comprising a 40% direct interest and a 17.41% interest indirectly held as a shareholder in BMR.

Advertisement

“The Jubilee board has satisfied itself that the Kabwe project is indeed a project worthy of development. Our testwork has confirmed the quality of the base asset and has provided encouraging results for integration into our future metallurgical studies,” said Jubilee CEO Leon Coetzer.

The joint venture with BMR will lead Jubilee into alternative metals and countries, a move Coetzer believes will have the potential to be significantly earnings enhancing once fully operational.

Advertisement

“We intend to work with BMR to fast-track this project into production,” he said, highlighting that the comprehensive technical due diligence confirmed grade predictions and further testwork provided encouraging processing results for future optimisation.

This agreement is subject only to final documentation against previously agreed binding commercial and material terms.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.277 1.014s - 603pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close