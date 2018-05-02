http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1309.70 $/oz Change: -1.15
Pt 898.00 $/oz Change: -3.25
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Construction|Johannesburg|BMR Group|Business|Kabwe Operations|Mining|PROJECT|Zambian Mining|Zambia|Equipment|Mining|Leon Coetzer|Operations
Construction||Business|Mining|PROJECT||Zambia|Equipment|||Operations
construction|johannesburg|bmr-group|business|kabwe-operations|mining|project|zambian-mining|zambia|equipment|mining-industry-term|leon-coetzer|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Jubilee executes Kabwe project agreements

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Jubilee executes Kabwe project agreements

2nd May 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Following the reinstatement of the small-scale mining licence for the Kabwe lead/zinc/vanadium project, in Zambia, AltX- and Aim-listed Jubilee Metals has executed its shareholders' agreement and its operating agreement with Aim-listed BMR Group to start the joint execution of the project.

Jubilee, which has been appointed as operator and is tasked with completing the Kabwe project’s business plan and implementation, will now work to present the project business plan to the newly formed joint venture (JV) company for approval by the board by June 15.

Advertisement

“I will [also] be presenting the project execution plan to the Zambian authorities for approval in the coming days, as part of our ongoing engagement with the Zambian mining department. We will continue with site preparation work and confirming equipment specifications during this time,” said Jubilee CEO Leon Coetzer in a statement on Wednesday.

The group is also set to provide further loan funding of £2-million for an effective 40% ownership of the JV holding the Kabwe project, in addition to holding 29.01% of BMR.

Advertisement

Jubilee entered into an agreement with BMR in October 2017 to jointly recover zinc, lead and vanadium at the Kabwe project. Jubilee has since increased its stake in Kabwe to 57.41%.

In February, BMR had been issued with a rights termination notice for Kabwe, which Jubilee and BMR subsequently appealed.

The shareholders’ agreement directs the establishment of the JV company, Kabwe Operations, which will be assigned all intellectual property developed for the execution of the project, as well as the right to fund and execute the project on behalf of BMR.

Kabwe Operations has been appointed the project manager, with Jubilee appointed as the operator responsible for developing the project’s business plan, joint funding, construction, commissioning and operation.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.178 1.048s - 255pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close