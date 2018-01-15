Jubilee acquires 29% stake in BMR

http://www.miningweekly.com
15th January 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Alt-X- and Aim-listed Jubilee Metals Group has acquired a 29.01% interest in the enlarged issued share capital of BMR Group for £500 000 cash and the issue of 63-million new ordinary shares of Jubilee.

The acquisition increases Jubilee’s effective interest in the Zambian Kabwe project to 57.41%, subject to Jubilee’s election to execute the Kabwe project.

“The acquisition secures Jubilee the right to a significantly increased effective interest in the Kabwe project, which is dependent only on our decision to progress the Kabwe project, which remains subject to the completion of our due diligence,” said Jubilee CEO Leon Coetzer.

The decision on whether to proceed with the project, and the project design parameters, will be taken by February 28.

Meanwhile, the acquisition will also provide Jubilee the benefit of the in-country presence that BMR has established.

“This gives us the opportunity to fast-track our entrance into Zambia for other targeted projects,” said Coetzer.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

