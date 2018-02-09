JSW to check demand for bond issue in Poland

WARSAW – Poland’s JSW, which is the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer, is looking into a possible bond issue on the Polish market, its CFO said on Friday.

It will also consider a $400-million to $500-million issue on the international market, CFO Robert Ostrowski told reporters.

Advertisement



“For the time being we want to check the domestic market. We will probably start the checks at the turn of February and March... on the international market the $400-500 million is a minimum which makes sense,” Ostrowski said.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here