Jogmec to establish Johannesburg office as African base to meet Japan's natural resource needs

The Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (Jogmec) will open an office in Johannesburg on February 1.

This brings the number of international Jogmec offices to 14.

Advertisement



“Recognising the immense potential which Africa has in supplying the world with natural resources, Jogmec entered into a mutual partnership with South Africa and has several joint ventures in place with other African countries which ensure a stable supply of natural resources to Japan,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

As the need to power more electric vehicles and smart devices grows, so too will the demand for precious minerals, which are vital components in most electronic devices.

Advertisement



As a result of this growing demand, Jogmec believes that positioning itself in South Africa gives the entity a strategic advantage of being able to grow its business interests in Africa, while also advancing the needs of its host countries.

Jogmec has interests in coal and natural gas development in Mozambique, as well as the geological and geophysical surveying of petroleum in Kenya.

Jogmec has also been involved in technology transfer of satellite image analysis for mineral resource exploration, and the development of human resources for member States of the Southern African Development Community.

“By opening the Johannesburg office, JOGMEC will continue to exert synergy, grow mutual relationships with its African and world partnerships whilst continuing to provide a secure and steady supply of resources to Japan,” the statement concluded.