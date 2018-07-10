Jim Gowans joins New Gold board

Intermediate gold miner New Gold has recruited Arizona Mining CEO James Gowans to its board of directors with immediate effect.

Gowans has more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine feasibility studies, mine construction and commissioning and the development of best practices in mine safety, operations and economic performance improvement.

Since January 2016, he has been the president and CEO of Arizona Mining. Previously, he was with Barrick Gold in various roles and also held positions in the De Beers group, including MD of Debswana – the joint venture between De Beers and the government of Botswana.

Gowans, a past president of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, currently serves on the boards of Arizona and Cameco, as well as Gedex Technologies, an innovative geophysics systems company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jim to the board," stated New Gold chairperson Ian Pearce on Tuesday.

"He is highly qualified, with a strong background in operational execution. Jim brings a unique combination of strategic leadership and operational accomplishment and a demonstrated capacity for innovation and change management.”

The addition of Gowans brings the total board to seven members, six of whom are independent.

New Gold has a portfolio of four producing assets, including the New Afton and Rainy River mines in Canada, the Mesquite mine in the US and the Cerro San Pedro mine in Mexico.