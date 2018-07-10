http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1250.30 $/oz Change: -10.68
Pt 837.75 $/oz Change: -18.06
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Construction|Gold|Arizona Mining|Barrick Gold|Botswana|Cameco|De Beers|De Beers Group|Exploration|Gedex Technologies|Innovation|Mesquite Mine|Mining|New Gold|Petroleum|Safety|Systems|Botswana|Canada|Mexico|United States|Canadian Institute Of Mining|Cerro San Pedro Mine|Mesquite Mine|Gold Miner|Systems|Rainy River|Ian Pearce|James Gowans|Operations|Arizona|Maryland|Geophysics
Construction|Gold|Botswana|Exploration|Innovation|Mining|Petroleum|Safety|Systems|||Systems|||Operations||
construction|gold|arizona-mining|barrick-gold|botswana|cameco|de-beers|de-beers-group|exploration|gedex-technologies|innovation|mesquite-mine-company|mining|new-gold|petroleum|safety|systems-company|botswana-country|canada|mexico|united-states|canadian-institute-of-mining-facility|cerro-san-pedro-mine|mesquite-mine|gold-miner|systems|rainy-river-natural-feature|ian-pearce|james-gowans|operations|arizona|maryland|geophysics
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Jim Gowans joins New Gold board

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Jim Gowans joins New Gold board

10th July 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Intermediate gold miner New Gold has recruited Arizona Mining CEO James Gowans to its board of directors with immediate effect.

Gowans has more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine feasibility studies, mine construction and commissioning and the development of best practices in mine safety, operations and economic performance improvement. 

Advertisement

Since January 2016, he has been the president and CEO of Arizona Mining. Previously, he was with Barrick Gold in various roles and also held positions in the De Beers group, including MD of Debswana – the joint venture between De Beers and the government of Botswana.

Gowans, a past president of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, currently serves on the boards of Arizona and Cameco, as well as Gedex Technologies, an innovative geophysics systems company.

Advertisement

"We are very pleased to welcome Jim to the board," stated New Gold chairperson Ian Pearce on Tuesday.

"He is highly qualified, with a strong background in operational execution. Jim brings a unique combination of strategic leadership and operational accomplishment and a demonstrated capacity for innovation and change management.”

The addition of Gowans brings the total board to seven members, six of whom are independent.

New Gold has a portfolio of four producing assets, including the New Afton and Rainy River mines in Canada, the Mesquite mine in the US and the Cerro San Pedro mine in Mexico.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.182 0.891s - 264pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close