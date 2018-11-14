http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.23 Change: 0.10
R/$ = 14.40 Change: 0.06
Au 1200.00 $/oz Change: -1.66
Pt 833.50 $/oz Change: -13.99
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Jervois hunting for partner in Nico Young

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Jervois hunting for partner in Nico Young

14th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Jervois Mining has started the hunt for a development partner and offtake agreements for Nico Young cobalt/nickel project, in New South Wales.

Jervois said on Wednesday that the company remained committed to majority ownership and joint venture operatorship of Nico Young, but was hoping to introduce a ‘credible partner’ that could add value as the project advanced to a definitive feasibility study in 2019.

Advertisement

“The validity of our decision to introduce an investment and offtake partner into Nico Young was reinforced last week in China, after the company attended the China International Nickel and Cobalt Industry Forum,” said CEO Bryce Crocker.

“The preliminary interest in Nico Young mixed nickel/cobalt hydroxide, and nickel sulphate/cobalt sulphide was exceptionally strong. Jervois will now broaden formal discussions on Nico Young to other geographic regions where customer demand for nickel and cobalt units is equally robust.”

Advertisement

Crocker said that a data room was being established and third parties would start their review of the Nico Young prefeasibility study (PFS).

The PFS for a three-million-tonne-a-year production rate, is now in its final stages, and the study will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.422 1.072s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close