Jangada slashes project costs by almost a third

12th November 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

Font size: -+

The Pedra Branca platinum group metals (PGM) project’s total capital cost has been reduced by 32%, following the refinement and optimisation of the process flowsheet.

The project’s total capital expenditure (capex) fell from an estimated $64.9-million in the preliminary economic assessment (PEA), to $43.9-million, of which the plant capex is $33.8-million ($54.2-million previously), Aim-listed Jangada Mines reported on Monday.

The process flowsheet was updated by specialist engineering group Consulmet Metals, which has produced a simplified preliminary flowsheet for the production of a PGM-rich nickel/copper sulphide concentrate and a chrome concentrate. Jangada said the updated flowsheet demonstrated a more efficient process than previously envisaged and that it would form the basis of all subsequent test and design work relating to advancing the project toward the bankable feasibility study level.

Pedra Branca is the largest and most advanced PGM project in South America, with a 1.45-million-ounce resource at 1.3 g/t PGMs and gold, 140-million pounds of nickel, 26-million pounds of copper and 6.7-million pounds of cobalt.  

The PEA puts Pedra Branca’s production rate at 2.2-million tonnes a year, producing an average of 64 000 oz/y of PGMs and gold, 2.2-million pounds a year of nickel, 1.2-million pounds a year of copper, 44 000 lb/y of cobalt and 30 000 t/y of chrome.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

