Ivanhoe welcomes ‘positive’ discussions with Kabila on DRC mining code

Randgold Resources' Kibali gold mine in the DRC

9th March 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diversified miner Ivanhoe Mines has welcomed the commitment made on Wednesday by mining industry representatives and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila to continue productive and mutually advantageous discussions to resolve industry concerns arising from the DRC’s 2018 mining code.

The commitment was part of a joint statement issued following a “positive and constructive” six-hour meeting in the DRC capital Kinshasa, between Kabila, DRC Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu, senior members of government and senior executives of international mining companies that have operations in the DRC.

The joint statement noted that Kabila has assured industry representatives that their concerns about the impacts on their DRC operations – that would result from changes to the DRC mining code – will be resolved in legally binding mining regulations.

Companies with representation at CEO-level included molybdenum producer China Molybdenum, diversified miner Glencore and gold miner Randgold Resources.

Global resources company Minerals and Metals Group and diversified miner Zijin Mining Group had senior executive representation.

Ivanhoe Mines was represented by executive chairperson Robert Friedland.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

