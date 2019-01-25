http://www.miningweekly.com
Ivanhoe welcomes new DRC President Felix Tshisekedi

25th January 2019

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

TSX-listed Ivanhoe Mines on Thursday welcomed the inauguration of Felix Tshisekedi as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“On behalf of everyone at Ivanhoe, we congratulate Tshisekedi and we salute the people of [the] DRC for their insistence on a peaceful and democratic transfer of power,” said executive co-chairperson Robert Friedland.

He added that the company also recognised former President Joseph Kabila’s commitment to democracy in becoming the first President in the DRC to cede power peacefully through an electoral process.

“[The] DRC attracted significant foreign direct investment during Kabila’s presidency, which resulted in strong economic growth and transformed the country.

Friedland said the company looked forward to working will all members of the new DRC government in Lualaba and Haut-Katanga to advance its Kamoa-Kakula copper project and the historic Kipushi zinz/copper/germanium/silver mine.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

