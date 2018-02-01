Ivanhoe notes possible changes to DRC mining laws

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – TSX-listed Ivanhoe Mines has taken note of proposed changes to the mining code in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Lawmakers in the DRC have reportedly voted in favour of new mining laws that lift a provision which exempted licence holders from compliance with the new code for ten years.

The company said in a statement this week that no changes have been implemented into law yet and that it would update shareholders if this changes in future.

Ivanhoe is establishing a new operation at its DRC-based Kipushi copper mine.

The company, in partnership with China's Zijin Mining is also developing the Kamoa-Kakula copper deposit in the country.