http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.90 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.16 Change: 0.01
Au 1313.70 $/oz Change: 3.28
Pt 976.00 $/oz Change: 2.38
 
Home / Sector News / PGMs← Back
Vancouver|Africa|BMO Capital Markets|Copper|Ivanhoe Mines|Mining|Mining Group|Platinum|PROJECT|Projects|Africa|Democratic Republic Of Congo|South Africa|Mine Development|Project Developer|Egizio Bianchini|Robert Friedland|Southern Africa
|Africa|Copper|Mining|Platinum|PROJECT|Projects|Africa|Democratic Republic Of Congo||Mine Development|||
vancouver|africa-company|bmo-capital-markets|copper|ivanhoe-mines|mining|mining-group-company|platinum|project|projects|africa|democratic-republic-of-congo|south-africa|mine-development|project-developer|egizio-bianchini|robert-friedland|southern-africa-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ivanhoe Mines appoints new executive vice chair

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ivanhoe Mines appoints new executive vice chair

8th February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Africa-focused blockbuster explorer and project developer Ivanhoe Mines has appointed veteran mining analyst Egizio Bianchini as its new vice chairperson, effective from March 12.

Bianchini was most recently employed as the vice chairperson and co-head of BMO Capital Markets' Global Metals & Mining Group for 29 years, and has recently announced his retirement.

Advertisement

He also will join Ivanhoe's board of directors as the company continues with the development of its three tier-one mining projects in Southern Africa, comprising Kamoa-Kakula copper project and the Kipushi zinc project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Platreef platinum-group metals project in South Africa.

"Ivanhoe Mines has worked with Egizio for more than 20 years as the company has evolved into a significant international mining enterprise. Now, the Ivanhoe directors agree that Egizio is the person to help us escalate the momentum we have generated with our world-scale discoveries and mine development projects in Africa," executive chairperson Robert Friedland said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Our next phase of growth involves securing the strategic financing to bring these projects into production."

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.614 1.41s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close