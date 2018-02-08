Ivanhoe Mines appoints new executive vice chair

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Africa-focused blockbuster explorer and project developer Ivanhoe Mines has appointed veteran mining analyst Egizio Bianchini as its new vice chairperson, effective from March 12.

Bianchini was most recently employed as the vice chairperson and co-head of BMO Capital Markets' Global Metals & Mining Group for 29 years, and has recently announced his retirement.

Advertisement



He also will join Ivanhoe's board of directors as the company continues with the development of its three tier-one mining projects in Southern Africa, comprising Kamoa-Kakula copper project and the Kipushi zinc project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Platreef platinum-group metals project in South Africa.

"Ivanhoe Mines has worked with Egizio for more than 20 years as the company has evolved into a significant international mining enterprise. Now, the Ivanhoe directors agree that Egizio is the person to help us escalate the momentum we have generated with our world-scale discoveries and mine development projects in Africa," executive chairperson Robert Friedland said in a statement.

Advertisement



"Our next phase of growth involves securing the strategic financing to bring these projects into production."