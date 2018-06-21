http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1263.14 $/oz Change: -10.01
Pt 865.00 $/oz Change: 3.68
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Isaac Plains East set for July start

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Isaac Plains East set for July start

21st June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Isaac Plains East coal mine, in Queensland, is expected to start production in July this year.

Coal miner Stanmore Coal has awarded project house NRW Holdings subsidiary Golding Contractors a A$93-million contract to start production at Isaac Plains East, with the scope of the contract including land clearance, drill and blast work, coal mining and mine rehabilitation.

Advertisement

The Isaac Plains East project provides a seven-year mine life extension to the current Isaac Plains operation, leveraging off existing infrastructure from the Isaac Plains operation, which Stanmore said would result in minimal risk and a low capital cost mine life extension.

The planned opencut mining operation would be similar to the operations at the existing Isaac Plains mine, and new infrastructure would be limited to haul and access roads, run-of-mine stockpile areas, and other minimal infrastructure such as stormwater drains, pit water pipelines and sediment control works.

Advertisement

Stanmore was issued with an environmental authority in January this year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.251 1.033s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close