Ironveld raises £400k for equipment purchases

19th November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

London-listed Ironveld on Monday announced that it had raised £400 000 before expenses to purchase equipment to process magnetite ore from its high-purity iron (HPI), vanadium and titanium project in South Africa’s Limpopo for shipment to a potential offtake partner.

The company would buy a secondary gyratory crusher and magnetic separation equipment to process the magnetite ore to the offtake specifications. The potential offtaker has requested 10 000 t for commercial scale testing.

The company reported that the required ore had been mined and that 1 000 t had already been shipped. The new equipment would allow for a significant increase in the shipment rate.

"We are hopeful that the successful delivery of the ore we are supplying through the sampling programme with our potential offtake partner will lead to a longer term agreement, ultimately generating significant revenue for the company," commented CEO Peter Cox.

The company is being paid for the commercial sample.

Should the commercial sample be successfully processed, the offtaker has indicated that it might request to undertake a longer-term test of a significantly larger sample, taken across the licence holdings of the company for variability testing. Ironveld said the extended testing programme could last for up to 12 months.

Ironveld’s project has a resource  containing 27-million tons of HPI and 1.4-billion pounds of vanadium. 

The company raised the proceeds by placing 24 242 420  new ordinary shares at a price of 1.65p each.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

