http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1310.20 $/oz Change: -0.65
Pt 897.00 $/oz Change: -4.25
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Exploration|IronRidge Resources|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Cote D'Ivoire|Prospective Artisanal Mining Corridor|Vincent Mascolo|Bearing|Marahui
Gold||Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources||||Bearing|
gold|johannesburg|exploration|ironridge-resources|mining|project|projects|resources|cote-divoire|prospective-artisanal-mining-corridor|vincent-mascolo|bearing|marahui
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

IronRidge secures new exploration licences in Côte d'Ivoire

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

IronRidge secures new exploration licences in Côte d'Ivoire

2nd May 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Four licences have been granted for Aim-listed IronRidge Resources’ Marahui, Vavoua South, Vavoua North and Adzope exploration areas within the Kineta and Vavoua gold and the Adzope lithium portfolios respectively, in Côte d'Ivoire.

The granting of the Marahui licence, which is located within the Kineta portfolio of projects in the north-east of the country, enables the company to begin fieldwork along a highly prospective artisanal mining corridor traced over an 8 km strike.

Advertisement

The Vavoua North and South licences are located within the Vavoua portfolio of projects in the west of the country and are located directly along the strike from the 700 000 oz and growing Abujar gold project held by an unrelated company.

In addition, IronRidge also received confirmation for the grant of the Adzope lithium reconnaissance permit, which allows for regional exploration programmes to begin.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, staged follow-up field exploration programmes have been completed over the Kineta North licence and the Bianouan licence, with assay results expected during the second quarter of this year.

At the gold prospective Kineta North licence, a total of 3 307 soil samples on a 400 m x 50 m and infill 200 m x 50 m grid were completed over a prospective 12-km-long striking corridor.

At the gold prospective Bianouan licence, 665 m of trenching and 19 pits were completed as a follow-up of soil anomalies defined as announced on June 7, 2017.

Additionally, 2 730 regional soil samples on a broader 100 m x 800 m to 1 600 m grid were completed along interpreted strike extensions of the currently defined anomalous trends.

IronRidge CEO Vincent Mascolo said the granting of the four licences in Côte d'Ivoire will allow the company to accelerate exploration across its gold and lithium portfolios in the country.

“We are securing the necessary permits to start an airborne magnetics survey across the Vavoua gold portfolio in the west of the country."

The addition of the Marahui licence at the Kineta gold portfolio is significant as IronRidge continues to consolidate its position across this prospective gold bearing structure, he noted.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.17 1.12s - 255pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close