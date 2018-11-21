http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1222.90 $/oz Change: -1.87
Pt 846.00 $/oz Change: -5.86
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

IronRidge raises £5.40m for African mines’ development

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

IronRidge raises £5.40m for African mines’ development

21st November 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed IronRidge Resources has raised about £5.4-million before expenses through the issue of about 27-million shares at a price of 20p apiece.

The funds will be used to develop the company’s gold and lithium projects in Ghana, Chad and Côte d'Ivoire.

Advertisement

The majority of purchases were received from Assore – IronRidge’s largest shareholder; Sumitomo Corporation; IronRidge CEO Vincent Mascolo; and IronRidge chairperson Neil Herbert.

Assore now holds 31.34% of IronRidge’s total issued share capital, while DGR Global holds 22.18%, Sumitomo 10.29%, Mascolo 4.37% and Cambrian 0.16%.

Advertisement

Mascolo commented on Wednesday that the company had made significant progress so far over the course of this year, having focused on enhancing the company's asset base. 

“Most notably, the Ghanaian Cape Coast lithium project has continued to deliver exciting and potentially world-class lithium grades and drill intersections, while in Chad, we have uncovered a substantial gold-bearing province with a surface footprint rivalling some of today's largest operating gold mines.

"In Côte d'Ivoire, we have extensive, highly prospective and strategically contiguous gold (3 200 km2) and lithium (1 200 km2) portfolios along major gold producing structural trends.”

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.203 0.739s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close