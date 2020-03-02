https://www.miningweekly.com
IronRidge grows its Côte d'Ivoire exploration portfolio

2nd March 2020

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Minerals exploration company IronRidge Resources will acquire two further gold licences in Côte d'Ivoire, giving it full ownership of a highly prospective gold exploration portfolio in the country.

The Aim-listed company has entered into an agreement with Major Star to acquire the Bodite and Bianouan licences in return for 1.55-million IronRidge shares.

"The Bodite and Bianouan gold licences complement our flagship Zaranou gold licence and represent a highly prospective ground holding with high-priority air core drilling intersections and significant soil anomalies.

"The acquisitions are in line with our strategic growth plan of creating and developing valuable synergies within the company's existing portfolio in the region, with the ultimate ambition of driving and sustaining shareholder value through the discovery and development of world-class assets," comments IronRidge CEO Vincent Mascolo.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

