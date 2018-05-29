IronRidge drilling programme progresses, assays expected in two months

Aim-listed minerals exploration company IronRidge Resources on Tuesday reported that its reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at the Ewoyaa project, in Ghana, had encountered multiple, broad visible pegmatite intersections.

The first nine holes’ drilling results have found a continuous 130 m pegmatite interval from surface in hole GRC0004; a 62 m interval from 58 m depth in hole GR0007; and a 40 m interval from 128 m depth in hole GRC0008.

The company has interpreted true pegmatite thickness between 20 m and 60 m intersected over 140 m vertical depth and a more than 300 m strike length in current drilling within the central zone, which is open in all directions.

IronRidge also stated that pegmatite remained open at depth on each drill section and that an additional three target zones would be tested over 1 km strike within the current drilling programme.

The company said that it suspected spodumene mineralisation was intersected in pegmatites and that it had encountered potential lepidolite mineralisation.

Drilling samples from the first nine holes have been sent to the laboratory for analysis and assays are expected within the next two months.

IronRidge chief geologist Len Kolff said with assays pending and the high-grade surface trenching results reported previously, including 100 m at 1.57% lithium (including 40 m at 1.93% and 15 m at 2.18% lithium), he was eagerly awaiting the results.