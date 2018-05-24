http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.55 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.50 Change: 0.01
Au 1301.61 $/oz Change: -2.13
Pt 901.50 $/oz Change: -9.36
 
Home / Latest News← Back
IronRidge Resources|PROJECT|Resources|Service|Neil Herbert|Nick Mather|Vincent Mascolo
PROJECT|Resources|Service|
ironridge-resources|project|resources|service|neil-herbert|nick-mather|vincent-mascolo
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

IronRidge appoints new chairperson

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

IronRidge appoints new chairperson

24th May 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Neil Herbert has been appointed nonexecutive chairperson of Aim-listed IronRidge Resources with immediate effect.

He succeeds Nick Mather, who will remain on the board as a nonexecutive director.

Advertisement

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Nick for his service and contribution to the development of IronRidge and we wish him well in his other executive roles. At the same time, we welcome Neil to the board, whose experience and knowledge will be an invaluable asset to the group as it continues to advance its project portfolio," CEO Vincent Mascolo said in a statement on Thursday. 

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.393 1.198s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close