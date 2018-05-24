IronRidge appoints new chairperson

Neil Herbert has been appointed nonexecutive chairperson of Aim-listed IronRidge Resources with immediate effect.

He succeeds Nick Mather, who will remain on the board as a nonexecutive director.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Nick for his service and contribution to the development of IronRidge and we wish him well in his other executive roles. At the same time, we welcome Neil to the board, whose experience and knowledge will be an invaluable asset to the group as it continues to advance its project portfolio," CEO Vincent Mascolo said in a statement on Thursday.



