Ironbark marches on with Citronen

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Ironbark Zinc is advancing its Citronen zinc/lead project, in Greenland, to take advantage of the high zinc prices.

The company is planning a major fuel cargo shipment for this year, while preliminary site work will also be conducted, including the start of the boxcut, portal and decline into the Beach zone orebody.

Ironbark told shareholders that the company is in negotiations with a shipping group to meet its transport requirements, and was hoping to formalize this agreement as well as settle the purchase of the fuel and mining equipment.

Ironbark last year updated the feasibility study for the project, which estimated that a capital investment of $514-million will be required to support a 3.3-million-tonne-a-year operation.