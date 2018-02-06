http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.96 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 12.07 Change: 0.06
Au 1343.00 $/oz Change: 8.40
Pt 996.50 $/oz Change: 4.61
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Port|SYDNEY|BHP|Export|Fortescue Metals Group|Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting|Ports|Rio Tinto|Australia|China|Australia's Port Hedland Terminal|Port Hedland|Iron-ore Miners|Cape Lambert|Gina Rinehart|Iron Ore|Iron-ore
Port||Export|Ports||||||Iron Ore|Iron-ore
port|sydney|bhp|export|fortescue-metals-group|gina-rineharts-hancock-prospecting|ports|rio-tinto|australia-country|china|australias-port-hedland-terminal|port-hedland-facility|ironore-miners|cape-lambert-natural-feature|gina-rinehart|iron-ore|iron-ore-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Iron-ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland fall to six-month low

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Iron-ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland fall to six-month low

6th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SYDNEY – Iron-ore shipments to China in January from Australia's Port Hedland terminal fell 11.3% from a month ago to 34.7-million tonnes, their lowest since July, port data released on Tuesday showed.

That compares with 39.1-million tonnes in December. January imports were 0.6% higher than a year ago, the data showed.

Advertisement

Total January iron ore shipments from the world's biggest export terminal for the steelmaking raw material totalled 41.1-million tonnes versus 46.2-million tonnes the previous month, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia's top four iron-ore miners, BHP, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting. Rio Tinto, uses the nearby Dampier and Cape Lambert ports to ship iron-ore.

Advertisement

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.561 1.421s - 614pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close