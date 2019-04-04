Investors from Britain buy 50% of shares sold by Polyus shareholder

MOSCOW – Investors from Britain bought almost 50% of Polyus shares sold by the gold producer's controlling shareholder, according to deal bookrunner VTB Capital.

Polyus said on Thursday that its controlling shareholder, Polyus Gold International Ltd (PGIL), had sold a 3.84% stake in the company via an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB).

Russian investors bought about a third of the other half, while the remaining shares were acquired by investors from Europe, the United States and Asia, said Boris Kvasov, co-head of equity capital markets at VTB Capital.



