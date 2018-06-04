http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1293.99 $/oz Change: -5.47
Pt 902.00 $/oz Change: -9.90
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Intrepid to earn into Ausgold’s Doolgunna Station project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Intrepid to earn into Ausgold’s Doolgunna Station project

4th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ASX-listed miners Intrepid Mines and Ausgold on Monday announced a farm-in and joint venture (JV) agreement in terms of which Intrepid could earn up to an 80% stake in Ausgold’s Doolgunna Station project, north-east of Meekatharra, in Western Australia.

Located to the west and along trend from Sandfire Resources’ DeGrussa copper/gold operation, Doolgunna Station is prospective for volcanic-hosted massive sulphide base metals mineralisation, similar to that found at DeGrussa, as well as orogenic Plutonic-style mineralisation.

Advertisement

Intrepid has to spend $2.15-million over two years to earn a 70% interest. At that stage, Ausgold could elect to transfer a 70% interest and retain a 30% contributing interest in the project, or transfer an 80% interest and retain a 20% interest that is free carried until a decision to mine is made.

The agreement will provide the necessary funding for an exploration programme at Doolgunna Station, while Ausgold focuses its exploration funds on its Katanning gold project, also in Western Australia.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.164 0.718s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close