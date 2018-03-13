Interim reports maiden resource at Anthill

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Explorer Intermin Resources has reported a maiden mineral resource of 1.42-million tonnes, grading 1.72 g/t gold for 78 000 oz at its Anthill project, in Western Australia.

Some 75% of the resource is classified as indicated, with Intermin telling shareholders on Tuesday that the mineralisation remained open in all directions.

Advertisement



With the report of the maiden mineral resource, Intermin’s total mineral resource has now grown to 6.36-million tonnes, grading 2.12 g/t gold for 434 000 oz.

“The successful drilling at Anthill in 2017 has confirmed the company’s geological interpretation and the initial mineral resource is an excellent base on which to grow the project,” said MD Jon Price.

Advertisement



“Intermin takes a very conservative and economic approach to resource estimation and typically applies higher cutoff grades as we commence initial development studies.”

Price noted that the company was now working on an extensional and new discovery drill programme, planned for the June quarter, with the belief that Anthill and new targets identified within the project area had the potential to be a significant part of the company’s future production pipeline.