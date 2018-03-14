http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.57 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 11.77 Change: 0.04
Au 1325.60 $/oz Change: 8.28
Pt 971.00 $/oz Change: 9.49
 
Home / Reuters Video Feed← Back
Africa|ELB|ELB Engineering Services|Engineering|Exxaro Resources|Industrial|Innovation|Mining|Mining Weekly|Resources|Africa|South Africa|Mining|Services|Martin Creamer
Africa|ELB|Engineering|Industrial|Innovation|Mining|Resources|Africa||Services|
africa-company|elb|elb-engineering-services|engineering|exxaro-resources|industrial|innovation|mining|mining-weekly-company|resources|africa|south-africa|mining-industry-term|services|martin-creamer
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Innovation, digitalisation taking center stage

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Innovation, digitalisation taking center stage

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos     Watch on YouTube

Innovation, digitalisation taking center stage

14th March 2018

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

It’s interesting times ahead for innovation with mining company Exxaro Resources allocating R900-million to innovation initiatives while JSE-listed ELB Engineering Services believes it can push South Africa into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Mining Weekly editor Martin Creamer has the story.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.973 1.894s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close