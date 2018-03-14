Innovation, digitalisation taking center stage

It’s interesting times ahead for innovation with mining company Exxaro Resources allocating R900-million to innovation initiatives while JSE-listed ELB Engineering Services believes it can push South Africa into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Mining Weekly editor Martin Creamer has the story.
