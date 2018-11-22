Initial indications from T23 Dome drilling show promise for copper – Metal Tiger

Aim-listed Metal Tiger on Thursday said diamond drilling in the first two widely spaced holes at the T23 Dome, in Botswana, has intersected visible copper mineralisation at shallow depth, which may be of significant potential.

The T23 Dome is the first drilling target on the T20 exploration project, located 100 km west of the main T3 copper project.

Metal Tiger owns 30% of the exploration joint venture (JV) Tshukudu Exploration, while ASX-listed MOD Resources holds 70%.

T23 is the sixth significant copper mineralisation find on Metal Tiger and MOD’s JV licences, over the last three years.

The first hole found near-surface, copper oxide mineralisation, including narrow veins and fracture-zone -hosted malachite and chrysocolla. The second hole found primary copper sulphides including disseminated chalcocite, chalcopyrite and bornite hosted within typical D’Kar Formation sediments, from 50 m depth above a red sandstone interpreted to be within the Ngwako Pan Formation.

Assay results for the two holes are awaited, while drilling continues on other structural targets elsewhere within the T23 Dome.