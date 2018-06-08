Infinity expands plans for Spanish project

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – A technical option study at the San Jose lithium project, in Spain, has found that the project was amenable to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide, in addition to the battery grade lithium carbonate already planned.

ASX-listed Infinity Lithium said on Friday that the study was conducted in response to expressions of interest from potential industry partners and end-users, adding that the San Jose project was now opened to a broader end-user market, at a time when lithium hydroxide was gaining increased market share.

The project also had the advantage of potentially producing lithium hydroxide in close proximity to European end markets, either on or off site, through the transportation of intermediate stage product.

“This technical option study provides another strong boost to the San Jose lithium project and its development potential,” said Infinity MD and CEO Adrian Byass.

“The ability to produce both key components required in the rapidly growing battery market increases the potential for San Jose to be a pillar in the local and regional economy for decades to come.”

The study estimated that an additional $61-million investment will be required to construct the lithium hydroxide plant, and assuming the same ore feed from the pit as the 15 000 t/y lithium carbonate plant is used, the lithium hydroxide plant would create some 16 000 t/y of battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

The San Jose project is currently under a feasibility study, with a mining licence application being reviewed by the relevant regional authorities, to produce battery grade lithium carbonate on site.