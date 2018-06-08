http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1299.50 $/oz Change: 1.14
Pt 899.00 $/oz Change: -8.09
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Infinity expands plans for Spanish project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Infinity expands plans for Spanish project

8th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – A technical option study at the San Jose lithium project, in Spain, has found that the project was amenable to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide, in addition to the battery grade lithium carbonate already planned.

ASX-listed Infinity Lithium said on Friday that the study was conducted in response to expressions of interest from potential industry partners and end-users, adding that the San Jose project was now opened to a broader end-user market, at a time when lithium hydroxide was gaining increased market share.

Advertisement

The project also had the advantage of potentially producing lithium hydroxide in close proximity to European end markets, either on or off site, through the transportation of intermediate stage product.

“This technical option study provides another strong boost to the San Jose lithium project and its development potential,” said Infinity MD and CEO Adrian Byass.

Advertisement

“The ability to produce both key components required in the rapidly growing battery market increases the potential for San Jose to be a pillar in the local and regional economy for decades to come.”

The study estimated that an additional $61-million investment will be required to construct the lithium hydroxide plant, and assuming the same ore feed from the pit as the 15 000 t/y lithium carbonate plant is used, the lithium hydroxide plant would create some 16 000 t/y of battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

The San Jose project is currently under a feasibility study, with a mining licence application being reviewed by the relevant regional authorities, to produce battery grade lithium carbonate on site.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.147 0.784s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close