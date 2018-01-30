http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.86 Change: -0.07
R/$ = 12.04 Change: -0.06
Au 1336.19 $/oz Change: -10.21
Pt 994.00 $/oz Change: -13.45
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|De Beers|Diamonds|India|Bruce Cleaver
|Diamonds||
johannesburg|de-beers|diamonds|india-country|bruce-cleaver
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Industry restocking boosts De Beers’ cycle one rough diamond sales

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Industry restocking boosts De Beers’ cycle one rough diamond sales

30th January 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diamond miner De Beers achieved an “encouraging” sales performance in the first sales cycle of this year, with industry restocking contributing to increased demand for rough diamonds.

The company sold $665-million worth of diamonds in the sales cycle, compared with sales of $445-million in the tenth cycle of 2017.

Advertisement

“This seasonal restocking demand does usually see a larger share of annual purchases being planned into the first sales cycle of the year by our customers,” commented CEO Bruce Cleaver.

Sales were, however, lower than the $729-million earned in the first sales cycle of 2017.

Advertisement

“In the equivalent sales cycle last year, sales levels benefitted from purchases that had been deferred from late 2016 as a result of the initial impact at that time of India’s demonetisation programme,” Cleaver explained.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.275 0.881s - 613pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close