http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.07 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.34 Change: 0.02
Au 1327.11 $/oz Change: -4.69
Pt 920.50 $/oz Change: -3.20
 
Home / Latest News← Back
DRC|Gold|Johannesburg|AngloGold Ashanti|China Molybdenum|Copper|Crystal River Global|Glencore|Ivanhoe Mines|Mining|MMG Limited|Randgold Resources|Resources|Zijin Mining Group|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|Acceptable Solution|Mining
DRC|Gold||Copper|Mining|Resources||Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|
drc|gold|johannesburg|anglogold-ashanti|china-molybdenum|copper|crystal-river-global|glencore|ivanhoe-mines|mining|mmg-limited|randgold-resources|resources|zijin-mining-group|democratic-republic-of-congo|drc-country|acceptable-solution|mining-industry-term
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Industry hopeful that DRC mining code issues can be resolved

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Industry hopeful that DRC mining code issues can be resolved

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

23rd April 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Mining companies operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are hopeful that their current engagement with civil society and other key interest groups will contribute to a better understanding of certain issues that need to be dealt with before the country’s new mining code is implemented.

The mining companies that are currently in discussions with civil society and the DRC government include Randgold Resources, Glencore, Ivanhoe Mines, Gold Mountain International/ Zijin Mining Group, MMG Limited, Crystal River Global, China Molybdenum and AngloGold Ashanti.

Advertisement

The industry submitted a formal proposal to the DRC Ministry of Mines on March 29, which was aimed at addressing concerns about the new mining code.

The industry’s proposal includes provisions to explicitly preserve mining agreements entered into previously by the government, while proposing a sliding scale on royalties for copper, cobalt and gold which, in the industry’s view, would be a more effective mechanism for government to share in higher commodity prices than the windfall tax and strategic minerals stipulations contained in the new code.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Mines has not yet formally responded to the industry’s proposal.

Mining companies, however, believe a way forward can be found, which would be in the best interests of all parties.

“A mutually acceptable solution would support and encourage the substantial investment the DRC requires for the optimal development of its mineral resources and the growth of its economy,” the companies noted in a joint statement issued on Monday.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.425 1.236s - 618pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close