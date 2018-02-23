http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.24 Change: 0.10
R/$ = 11.58 Change: 0.10
Au 1328.56 $/oz Change: 6.60
Pt 993.00 $/oz Change: 5.19
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Victoria|York|Association Of Mining And Exploration Companies|Coal|Environment|Exploration|Exploration Companies|Mining|Resources|System|Australia|Fraser Institute|Mining|Cape York|Ian Macfarlane|Infrastructure|Warren Pearce|New South Wales|Northern Territory|Queensland|South Australia|Tasmania|Victoria|Western Australia|South Australia|South Wales|Western Australia
|Coal|Environment|Exploration|Mining|Resources|System|||||Infrastructure|||
johannesburg|victoria-city|york|association-of-mining-and-exploration-companies-company|coal|environment|exploration|exploration-companies|mining|resources|system|australia-country|fraser-institute-facility|mining-industry-term|cape-york|ian-macfarlane|infrastructure|warren-pearce|new-south-wales|northern-territory|queensland|south-australia|tasmania|victoria|western-australia|south-australia-region|south-wales-region|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Industry blames red tape, 'policy surprises' for Australia's fall in mining survey

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Industry blames red tape, 'policy surprises' for Australia's fall in mining survey

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

23rd February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland, the Northern Territory and Victoria fell in mineral investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute’s ‘Annual Survey of Mining Companies for 2017’.

Western Australia fell for the third year dropping from first in 2015 to third in 2016 to now fifth place on the investment attractiveness index. Over the last year, South Australia slipped back by one place to fourteenth, Queensland fell to twelfth, and the Northern Territory fell seven places to twenty-seventh.  Victoria dropped 14 places to seventy-first in the world. 

Advertisement

New South Wales and Tasmania improved their rankings, and are considered the forty-sixth and fiftieth most attractive jurisdictions for mining investments.

Western Australia’s decline was driven by the policy perception index decreasing from ninth in 2016 to seventeenth in 2017.  This reflected increased concern over political stability, socioeconomic agreements/community development conditions, and the taxation/royalty regime.

Advertisement

The Northern Territory also has had a large decline in the policy perception index score and rank, shifting to thirty-third, out of 91 jurisdictions, from twenty-second, out of 104 last year. Respondents rated the legal system, infrastructure, and the availability of labour as deterrents to investment.

“The Fraser Institute Survey results reflect increased red tape, proposed royalty increases and regulatory uncertainty across Australia,” said Association of Mining and Exploration Companies CEO Warren Pearce.

“The geology has not changed, but governments are damaging our investment attractiveness.”

“Tasmania and Victoria were the worst performing Australian jurisdictions at 50 and 71 respectively, on the investment attractiveness index.

“Today’s report highlights that Australia’s mining and mineral exploration industry is not immune to the negative impact of regulatory and public policy uncertainty. Ultimately, if processes are duplicative, costly and slow, companies will invest in competing jurisdictions,” Pearce said.

Queensland Resources Council CEO Ian Macfarlane said the clear message is that global investors have marked Queensland down because of policy uncertainty.

“Investors don’t like surprises, which is why the sector is always talking about the need for policy certainty”, said Macfarlane.

“The Queensland government needs to be aware investors are watching every potential change in policy as having a direct impact on the investment profile of the state.

“The clear challenge in the year ahead is to deliver policy certainty that investors expect. A stable regulatory environment is the only way to see Queensland recognised as the best mining jurisdiction in the world."

Macfarlane noted that Queensland had leapfrogged Western Australia to become Australia’s most geologically prospective jurisdiction.

“Queensland’s geological assets are globally well known, with one of the richest and diverse mineral provinces in the world, including the North West Minerals province, bauxite across Cape York and some of the best quality coal,” Macfarlane said.

“We have the geology the world wants, investors just need to see a steady hand on the policy lever.”

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.3 1.192s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close