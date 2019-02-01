http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.19 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.27 Change: -0.02
Au 1318.59 $/oz Change: -1.61
Pt 821.62 $/oz Change: 4.01
 
Home / World News / Asia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

India's Vedanta sinks 20% to 2-1/2-year low

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

India's Vedanta sinks 20% to 2-1/2-year low

1st February 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BENGALURU – Shares of India’s Vedanta slumped to a two-and-a-half-year low on Friday after analysts expressed concerns over an investment by the parent company of the conglomerate in African miner Anglo American.

Vedanta said on Thursday its foreign unit Cairn India Holdings had paid $200-million to buy a stake in Anglo American from Volcan Investments, the miner's parent company, as a part of its "cash management activities".

Advertisement

The miner’s returns from the deal depends on Anglo American’s stock price and returns are not guaranteed, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

“While there is some downside protection for Vedanta in specific scenarios (not clarified by the management), returns are not guaranteed,” Morgan Stanley said.

Advertisement

The stock slumped as much as 19.86 percent on Friday, the largest intraday fall since October 2008. More than 74-million shares – 7.4 times its 30-day average - had changed hands by early afternoon, making it the most-heavily traded security on the NSE index.

Industry players too have speculated that Vedanta chairperson Anil Agarwal, who controls about a fifth of Anglo American, wants some form of a tie-up with the global miner.

In September last year, Agarwal’s decision to take the London-listed miner private was seen by some as a prelude to a potentially broader deal with bigger miner Anglo American.

Kotak’s analysts in a note said that while Vedanta stated the investment is to earn higher returns, they fail to see merit in the arrangement.

Industrial metals prices are set for their biggest annual fall in years after signs of slowing growth in China’s commodities-hungry economy and a US-China trade war, potentially affecting global mining firms.

Vedanta on Thursday posted a 21.1% decline in third-quarter profit that still beat estimates.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.613 2.179s - 569pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close